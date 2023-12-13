Technology Diary — December 11, 2023

I feel dizzy turning the photo

Someone sends me a photo of an article from the newspaper via WhatsApp. The photo is on its side. In WhatsApp on your cell phone there is a direct menu item to rotate a photo. Since the article is a bit longer, I would like to read it on the larger screen of the computer. I open WhatsApp on the computer, it works now. I open the photo by clicking in WhatsApp.

The photo is displayed to me in a Windows image viewing program – but of course now lying on its side. The standard image viewing program does not have a button to rotate images. I click on the three menu items, there on “Open with another app”. The image is automatically opened with the “Windows Photo App”. There is a menu item for rotating photos, but it is grayed out and cannot be selected.

I suspect that this is because the image was opened directly from WhatsApp and is not saved locally.

The context menus that can be accessed by right-clicking also do not have a “Rotate image” menu item, neither does the one in WhatsApp’s Windows image viewer:

… still in the “Other app”, in which it opens automatically when you select the menu item “Open with another app”, but which doesn’t tell me what it’s called:

A window now pops up asking me to log in to OneDrive, etc. Of course, I don’t use the Microsoft Photos app otherwise.

I click away all those login windows, choose “Save As,” select a temporary folder, and save the image there.

I click away from WhatsApp and everything, open the drive from the desktop, navigate to the folder with the temporary files, open the image there in another image editing software and can rotate it there so that I can finally read the article.



