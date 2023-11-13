Technology Diary — November 10, 2023

Megabyte, what was that again?

On the ferry from northern England to the Netherlands I receive a text message from my British prepaid mobile phone company EE:

“To access the internet abroad you need to buy a roaming data add-on. You only pay for the add-on you buy so you’ll always know exactly what you’re spending. For an add-on that lasts 24 hours, reply to this text for free with the code 4MB (to get 4MB for £6.52), 10MB (10MB for £13.06). For an add-on that lasts 7 days text 22MB7 (22MB for £32.64) or 50MB7 (50MB for £65.32).”

Megabyte! It really says Megabyte, and I find it so hard to believe that I wonder whether Megabyte and Gigabyte are mixed up in my head. As if you could do anything with 4 or 50 MB in 2023! That’s gone the second I turn roaming on.

Later I see that I received the same text in October 2022. Until then, my British SIM also worked in Germany and (especially conveniently) even in Switzerland. So that’s over. Thank you, Brexit.

(Kathrin Passig)

