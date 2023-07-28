Telekom MagentaZuhause Flex: Coming soon!

Briefly about Telekom: Deutsche Telekom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Germany. The company supplies some households with fiber optic connections nationwide and offers its customers contracts with up to 250 Mbit/s.

While it is already possible with some providers to offer customers contracts with a flexible term, this age has not yet arrived at Telekom. Until now, there was only the option of concluding Internet contracts with Deutsche Telekom with a minimum contract term of 24 months, i.e. two years.

Today the company informed the press that this will change next fall: Deutsche Telekom would like to introduce its new MagentaZuhause Flex product line! The whole thing is scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 and these contracts do not include a minimum contract period.

The new products

Telekom MagentaZuhause Flex is similar to the standard product series. Flex starts with the M model and 50 Mbit/s (€42.95), continues with L and 100 Mbit/s (€47.95) and XL with 250 Mbit/s (€54.95). All prices are to be understood monthly.

MagentaTV can also be combined with MagentaZuhause Flex. With MagentaTV Smart Flex for 10 euros a month you have television directly from Telekom. Existing customers may already know this.

The provision price is the same as for the “normal contracts” – 69.95 euros are due here once. If you want to switch back to a contract, this can be done at any time. However, it is the other way around with the previous customers – here it is only possible at the end of the contract period.

Mobile phone bonus: MagentaEINS advantage

Anyone who concludes a mobile contract with Deutsche Telekom in addition to a Flex contract also benefits from a credit of 5 euros, the data volume is doubled and the fixed-to-mobile flat rate is included. All this applies to the mobile phone contract. On top of that, there is a loyalty bonus of up to 500 euros if existing customers sign up for such a contract.

