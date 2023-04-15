Home » That’s why Elon Musk just bought 10,000 graphics cards
That’s why Elon Musk just bought 10,000 graphics cards

While gamers are still arguing about whether the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is really worth the money, Elon Musk is once again thinking in completely different dimensions.

As various media reported, Twitter is said to have decided a few weeks ago to design its own alternative to ChatGPT. The OpenAI language model is based on artificial intelligence and has been causing a stir on the internet since the end of 2022. Experts predict that the technology will be able to fundamentally change our world in the long term. Elon Musk obviously wants to have a say.

This is said to have prompted the purchase of 10,000 graphics cards in order to also train such an artificial intelligence. A few former DeepMind employees who bring the necessary expertise have also been hired to do the job.

The social network should already have the relevant data for learning. After all, text-based conversations are part of the platform’s core business. However, it is still completely unclear how exactly the language model will ultimately be used on Twitter.

Elon Musk invested a lot of money in OpenAi himself before deciding to leave the project in 2018. In his opinion, OpenAi had fallen too far behind Google at the time. He probably wouldn’t make that statement nowadays. It will be interesting to see whether Elon Mus will still be able to develop a serious competitor.

