FAIRYTALE – Army Of Ghosts

FAIRYTALE, the only true heroes of the heavy metal fairy tales.

The Ruhrpott-based quintet FAIRYTALE have already proven on their last full-length release “Battlestar Rising” (2016) that they don’t just get their song ideas from fairy tale books, but also don’t shy away from going to the video cabinet. Following their adaptation of the SF series and the previous films of Battlestar Galactica, on Army Of Ghosts the band dedicate themselves to another favorite genre of theirs – the horror film. After a short intro, which begins with a creepy tinkle of pianos and then transitions into synth sounds in the style of John Carpenter, the almost 41-minute journey into the world of ghosts, murderers, wax figures, mad scientists and children who are possessed or kidnapped into television sets begins .

Musically, FAIRYTALE can’t deny their penchant for classic NWOBHM. The songs resonate too much JUDAS PRIEST, SAXON and of course IRON MAIDEN, although singer Carsten Hille reminds me more of Blaze Bailey in the Iron Maidens than Mr. Dickinson. Songs like “Voices from Inside” (here the film “Poltergeist” was the template) also a little musical atmosphere of MERCYFUL FATE and KING DIAMOND bring into play, without the falsetto singing of course. The production is well done, although I have to say that the guitars were often mixed into the background, but the drums sometimes just pound your brain. I especially noticed it with “Elizabeth Dane”. Actually, this song would be my personal highlight on the album if the annoying drumming wasn’t in the foreground. It should also be said that this song was inspired by the film “The Fog” and also fits the cover perfectly.

But “Army Of Ghosts” is also fun on another level. The reference of the songs to horror films has awakened in me, as a fan of this film genre, the desire for various strips. So in the foreseeable future I will once again approve the Nightmare On Elm Street series, since “1428” is not a year, but the house number in which Nancy Thompson had her first date with Mr. Freddy Krueger (part 3 “Dream Warriors” also counts for me ” and the 5th “Dream Child” among the best successors of the original). I’ll visit The Morningside Crematorium for The Evil (Phantasm) and the Tall Man, accompany Horace P. on his murderous ride down the power lines (Wes Craven’s “Shocker”), then take another “Journey Back to the… Time” (as we idiotically call the really good and entertaining film “Waxwork”) at the Wax Museum.

One can say, FAIRYTALE convince with “Army Of Ghosts” in several areas across the board.

Tracklist „Army Of Ghosts“:

1. The Altered

2. Army Of Ghosts

3. Voices From Inside

4. 1428

5. Possessed

6. Morningside

7. Elizabeth Dane

8. Waxwork

9. Horace P

10. Alive

Total playing time: 41:48

FAIRYTALE – Army Of Ghosts LineUp: Carsten Hille – Vocals Colin Büttner – Guitars Stefan Absorber – Guitars Hendrik Klahold – Bass Fabius Farkas – Drums

