The 3 essential tech accessories for running

Over the years, technology is increasingly present within the sport. Today using technological tools during the training session is almost normal, especially for those who go for a run. Practicing physical exercise while listening to music or reading the vital parameters of your body certainly makes the training session more efficient and performing. But what are the accessories that every lover of running must absolutely own? Right away the most used during training.

1. Lo smartwatch

One of the essential accessories for running enthusiasts is the smartwatch. The various functions of this device, in fact, make it a valid ally for sports. The models with GPS, for example, allow you to monitor the duration of the race, the distances covered and the steps taken, important data for the overall evaluation of the running session. Also, most smart watches allow you to collect information about your heart rate and calories burned. Some advanced models also offer additional functions, such as preloaded maps and routes, useful for avoiding getting lost if you go too far or choose an unfamiliar destination. Exist men’s smartwatches and for women of different brands and types, to choose the right one, in addition to the features, you need to consider the compatibility with your smartphone, so as to interact with the appropriate app. You can find it on the market smartwatch android or iOS, while others can be used with both operating systems.

2. The wireless earphones

Many runners love listen to music while exercising. For this reason, a much appreciated accessory are already wireless earphones, or rather, the running headphones. The main advantage of these devices is resistance to both sweat and bad weather. Furthermore, they allow you not only to listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, etc., but also to answer the phone, listen to voice messages and interact with other smartphone functions, without having to interrupt the running session and without wires that can be in the way. But how to choose best bluetooth running headphones? First, you have to evaluate the autonomy. Generally, about 6 hours of autonomy are sufficient, because running sessions do not exceed 2-3 hours. However, if you intend to travel longer distances, and therefore do a longer-lasting workout, it is preferable to opt for models with greater autonomy. Among other important features for choosing are sound quality, noise canceling option and control options present directly on the earphones.

3. Muscle massage gun

In the last period one of the most popular accessories among running lovers is the muscle massage gun. The secret to the success of this tool is the excellent benefits it brings to the muscles. But what exactly is it for? The beneficial functions deriving from the use of this particular gun are varied, first of all it allows to improve muscle efficiency, preparing the muscles of the body for a high intensity training session and, if used after training, it allows a much faster recovery. The operating mechanism is simple, the guns, in fact, are based on the so-called percussion therapy. The vibrations emitted also penetrate the muscle fibers that are found deeper in order to guarantee an optimal result. Generally, the models on the market allow you to replace the heads according to the muscle group you want to work on. Thanks to the various functions of the massage guns, it is also possible to speed up the metabolism of waste products by improving blood and lymphatic circulation. This can reduce muscle soreness and promote recovery as well as muscle repair.

Article navigation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

