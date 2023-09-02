The 5 craziest and most disastrous celebrations in history

Are you a party animal or do you like to stay home and organize cozy nights with friends? Whatever your attitude, when you read about these “celebrations” you will be amazed at how over the top they are! Here is a series of 5 parties gone out of control.

In 1120, a vessel, mentioned in sources as the “Bianca ships”, really hosted an exclusive party. In fact, it was Prince William Adelin, son of Henry I, who requested a large supply of wine for the voyage. Due to the crew’s lack of lucidity, the ship crashed into a rock, causing everyone to die those who were on board, with the exception of a butcher and a certain Geoffrey de l’Aigle. The Death of Prince William sparked a civil war which lasted 19 years. What party would it be without balloons? Well, perhaps it was a little exaggerated in Cleveland in 1986. In fact, a local radio station organized a fundraiser by releasing nearly 1.5 million balloons in the air. When these went down there was a real disaster: an airstrip was blocked, two people drowned in Lake Erie because the coast guard was prevented from rescuing them and wildlife was greatly threatened. And what about the exhibitionists? A magician or arsonist always puts on fascinating shows and Queen Isabeau of France knew this well. For her tender husband, Charles VI known as the Fool, she organized a party involving six knights who should have dress up as monsters, with flammable costumes. Unfortunately, one of these came into contact with a torch and set fire to all the guests. Only the king and another knight survived. At the inauguration of the presidency of Andrew Jackson, in 1829, the public was allowed to participate in the ceremony… Obviously, it was something hilarious: American citizens went on a rampage, overturned furniture, spilled drinks on the carpet, invaded private rooms and stole all kinds of valuable memorabilia. The only way to get revelers out of the White House was to distribute barrels of whiskey on the lawn outside. The 4th century BC had one and only protagonist: Alexander the Great. One of his most important businesses is without a doubt the conquest of Persepolis, capital of the Persian Empire. The city was famous throughout the ancient world for its wealth and works of art, so the leader let his people sack the metropolis. However, the Hellenes failed to enjoy the beauties of Persepolis, sincein the throes of intoxication for the celebrations they set fire to the entire city, destroying precious books and paintings. Among these, there was Alexander himself, who he regretted his actions.