Furby turns 25 and returns with a new version in 2023…

Who doesn’t know Furbies, the cute and talkative robotic pet that made the history of toys? For 25 years, Furby has been the adventure companion of millions of boys and girls, who have enjoyed and intrigued with his expressions, his movements and his phrases in furbish, his original language. To celebrate this important anniversary, in 2023, comes a new version of Furbyavailable in two colors – purple and coral – and equipped with five interactive modes to discover many surprising functions.

From 1998 to 2023: the history of Furby

Furby was born in 1998, in a period of great technological innovation, from the mind of Dave Hampton and Caleb Chung, two inventors who present their product at the American International Toy Fair. It was a revolutionary toy: with six sensors on the body, an infrared “third eye” to perceive the surrounding environment and a learning ability that allows him to perform over 300 combinations of movements and express himself in over 600 sentences. Furby speaks Furbish, but can also “learn” the language of its human friends, thanks to the interaction with them. This simulated process of language learning and behavioral evolution makes us dream of a future in which humans and robots can coexist in harmony, making Furby a symbol of the hopes and wishes of the time.

Furby immediately becomes a worldwide success: demand is so high that resale prices skyrocket and the toy becomes a must-have for all families. The original Furby is produced until 2000, reaching millions of units sold worldwide. Since then, the toy has had several reincarnations, with updated versions in 2005 and 2012, the latter featuring innovative features such as a companion app and greater complexity in language and interactions. In all its versions, Furby has retained its unmistakable uniqueness and continues to be a toy loved by generations of children who, as adults, celebrate it with numerous creative reinterpretations, confirming that the small robotic animal is a true cultural icon.

The new version

The latest version of Furby, available for pre-order from 23 June 2023, offers the possibility to customize the toy with beads and trendy accessories, to make each Furby unique and special. Furby has a repertoire of over 600 phrases, including jokes, songs and more. Furby is an incredibly interactive toy and is ready to become the best friend of every boy and girl, who will be able to interact with him in many ways: feeding him, hugging him and giving him orders through his 5 interactive modes – Go with the music, Copy in Action, Predict the Future, Let’s Relax Together, Light Show. As Furby would say, “Dah-noh-lah!” – it’s time to celebrate!

