Technology

The advanced process is no longer popular, 40nm and other “backward” processes are favored | XFastest News

Due to the decline in market demand, the global semiconductor market, which has been on fire for more than two years, will turn into a bear market this year, in which advanced manufacturing processes have declined severely.It was previously predicted that the utilization rate of TSMC’s 7nm and 6nm processes will drop to 40% in the first quarter, and the utilization rate of 5nm and improved 4nm processes will only be 70-80%.

Advanced manufacturing processes are no longer popular, but it does not mean that all manufacturing processes are declining. The manufacturing processes that are considered “backward” are very stable, such as: 40nm, 28nm and 22nm manufacturing processes. These manufacturing processes have been in mass production for 10 or even 15 years.

It is impossible to produce mobile phones, PCs and server processors with these processes, but the demand from the automotive market is still strong, there are also Wi-Fi wireless chips, and some are power management chips, etc., all of which have continuously increased in recent years. wafer.

More importantly, the cost of 40nm, 28nm and other processes is very low. The foundry price of 28nm process is only 3,000 US dollars, and now the 3nm process has risen to 20,000 US dollars. 40nm and 28nm processes are still very popular.

