Source Title: Countdown to CCTV Spring Festival Gala Xu Mengtao will cross-border sing China Mobile Migu’s original song “I am the number one”

As the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit is approaching, the Chinese New Year's Eve "big meal" that people all over the country have been looking forward to – the Spring Festival Gala of China Central Radio and Television, will soon meet with the audience. As one of the most important "sense of ritual" during the Spring Festival, the successive release of the luxurious lineup of CCTV Spring Festival Gala in 2023 has been surprising. On January 21, Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao, as a representative of the positive energy of the Olympic champion, will sing the opening song with many actors and singers that everyone is looking forward to in the Spring Festival Gala, kicking off the prelude to a happy and peaceful year with the audience. Before presenting the "First Show" of the Spring Festival Gala, Xu Mengtao will also talk about the harvest of the past year and New Year's wishes in the special program "Countdown to the 2023 Spring Festival Gala", and interact with the audience in front of the screen through small games. Looking forward to the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit together with everyone. It is worth mentioning that Xu Mengtao will also present a New Year's Eve "appetizer" to the audience in the special program and CCTV's New Year's Eve integrated media live broadcast program "Young in the Spring Festival Gala" 2 New Year's Eve gold medal programs – personal first single The song "I am the first" will bring everyone to feel the strong "New Year flavor" when we are saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new. It is reported that this original single "I am the number one" tailored by China Mobile Migu for Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao is Xu Mengtao's second cross-border music collaboration with China Mobile Migu after becoming China Mobile's 5G ice and snow promotion ambassador. The personal growth experience and the mental journey of the Fourth World War Winter Olympics were composed and performed in songs. Through powerful lyrics and brisk but enthusiastic tunes, the song vividly outlines the struggle history of being a Chinese athlete chasing dreams. Once Migu Music was launched, it aroused widespread attention and likes. In the beautiful and warm New Year atmosphere, Xu Mengtao will once again sing the demeanor of the dream chaser who constantly surpasses himself, and spread full of positive energy to audiences across the country. In addition to inspiring people through positive energy works, Xu Mengtao also joined hands with China Mobile Migu to help the whole people exercise and read, and release the power of a better life. On January 6, Xu Mengtao appeared in the theme event of "Guarding Health, Moving Together" jointly organized by China Mobile Beijing Company and China Mobile Migu Company, and "fitted" with UFC Women's Grassweight World Champion Zhang Weili for the first time, sharing The experience of protecting one's own health, and on-site home fitness teaching, will drive more people to develop a healthy lifestyle. In addition, Xu Mengtao also brought her first autobiography "Fate Flip", which was jointly published by China Mobile Migu and Shenyang Publishing House. By reviewing Xu Mengtao's sweaty field and growing up, it shows the loneliness and struggle behind every glory of the champion. The wandering and intertwined mental journey inspires every ordinary person who strives for happiness to meet the life of "being extraordinary" with the perseverance to pursue dreams. At the beginning of the years, Vientiane is renewed. Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao's Spring Festival Gala "first show" is highly anticipated by the audience. As the new media national team, China Mobile Migu will also open a new chapter, continue to make efforts in sports, culture and other fields, and convey a positive attitude towards life and warmth The power to accompany everyone to a better life.

