Guangdong Women’s Ice Hockey Wins Championship in National Winter Games Debut

Guangdong Women’s Ice Hockey Wins the Women’s Ice Hockey Competition in the 14th National Winter Games ahead of schedule

Shenzhen News Network, July 21, 2023 (Shenzhen Commercial Daily Chief Reporter Wu Lei Correspondent Liu Ying) On July 20, in the women’s ice hockey open group match of the 14th National Winter Games, the Guangdong team defeated the Shaanxi team 8-0 and won the championship one round ahead of schedule. This is the first time for the Guangdong team to participate in the National Winter Games. The Guangdong team, which has won all five games, will face its last opponent, the Sichuan team, on the evening of July 22.

The women’s ice hockey open group competition of the 14th National Winter Games started on July 13 in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The competition was attended by 155 athletes from 7 teams from Beijing, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi. The competition adopts a single round-robin system, with a total of 7 competition days.

In the games that have ended, the Guangdong team has defeated the Shanghai team 4-2, the Hebei team 6-0, the Heilongjiang team 4-2, the Beijing team 2-1, and the Shaanxi team 8-0. Leading the second-ranked Heilongjiang team by 3 points with one round left, the Guangdong team and Heilongjiang team have won the championship ahead of schedule due to the superior relationship between the Guangdong team and the Heilongjiang team.

The 14th National Winter Games is the first time that the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau has organized a team to participate. Among the 23 players in the women’s ice hockey open group, 9 players were young players born after 2000, and 11 players participated in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In recent years, Guangdong has attached great importance to the development of ice hockey. Up to now, Shenzhen Kunlun Red Star Ice Hockey Club has participated in the top European and American professional leagues for 6 consecutive seasons, and through “Dancing with Wolves,” it has improved the strength of China‘s ice hockey. For the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a total of 16 athletes from Guangdong Province have entered the roster of the Chinese women’s ice hockey team.

