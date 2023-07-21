Director Dapeng Raves About Huang Bo and Wang Yibo’s Unforgettable Performances in ‘Hot’

“Hot” Premieres with Rave Reviews: Huang Bo and Wang Yibo Deliver Outstanding Performances

July 19, Beijing – The highly anticipated film “Enthusiasm,” directed by Dapeng and written by Su Biao and Dapeng, held its world premiere with a star-studded cast including Huang Bo, Wang Yibo, Liu Mintao, Yue Yunpeng, Xiaoshenyang, Zhang Zixian, Jiang Long, and more.

“Enthusiasm” revolves around the dreams and passions of a young teenager, showcasing their journey towards achieving their aspirations. The film centers on Ding Lei (portrayed by Huang Bo), an experienced hip-hop dancer who encounters Chen Shuo (played by Wang Yibo), a talented and dedicated young dancer. Together, they face various challenges, clash with other members of the dance troupe, and create sparks of inspiration.

Director Dapeng expressed his awe for the lead actors’ performances at the premiere: “Both Brother Bo and Yibo’s portrayal of their characters surpassed our expectations of Ding Lei and Chen Shuo. Even though we wrote many dialogues for the final round, neither Brother Bo’s ‘otherwise’ nor Yibo’s ‘play music’ could match the intensity they brought to these roles. It was their profound understanding of the characters that brought ‘Hot’ to life.”

Huang Bo, who plays Ding Lei, shared his excitement about the film: “Enthusiasm is like a gust of wind – it propels the story forward effortlessly. I believe audiences will truly enjoy it!”

In addition to the lead actors’ stellar performances, Liu Mintao, who portrays Chen Shuo’s mother, and Yue Yunpeng, who plays his uncle, garnered immense love from the audience. Liu Mintao even treated the crowd to a surprise performance by singing “Zhang San’s Song” on the spot.

Chief producer Chen Zhixi reflected on the film’s production journey: “Despite the grueling days on set, the energy and enthusiasm of the cast and crew seem endless. Even after a hard day’s work, they continue to fight for excellence!”

The film’s premiere attracted numerous filmmakers who came to show their support. Wang Hongwei praised Director Dapeng’s constant exploration and growth: “Dapeng becomes more steadfast with each endeavor, and this unwavering spirit of enthusiasm is evident in his work!” Director Wu Ershan expressed his excitement: “This movie has a rejuvenating effect, appealing especially to young audiences!”

“Hot” is set to be released nationwide on July 28, with special nationwide screenings on July 22 and 23 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

