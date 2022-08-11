ROME – They do it again, and this is good news. For those of an age, of course. But also for young people. Because the Buggy has its own why, a timeless charm. In the 1960s, the buggy was an institution. Anyone who remembers knows that the base was the Volkswagen Beetle (and we have said it all), but many made particular versions until the 1980s.





And here we are at Meyers Manx, which will return in a 100% electric version, the 2.0 Electric. Created in 1964 by surfer Bruce Meyers, the brand was re-founded in 2000 and acquired by Phillip Sarofim in 2020. The new model is a Manx with updates from Freeman Thomas, author of the Audi TT Concept, Volkswagen New Beetle, Panoz Roadster and 2017 Ruf CTR as well as being an early fan. This is why the electric version is faithful to the original.





All Manx 2.0 Electric will be equipped with two electric motors, one for each rear wheel, thus maintaining its original rear-wheel drive architecture.

Initial production of the Meyers Manx will be just 50 cars to be delivered to customers in 2023 as part of a “Beta” program. These first customers will help Meyers tune the car, spot any defects and generally improve the car. The final version of the new Manx 2.0 Electric will hit the market in 2024.

Dune Buggy for sale, its inventor at 94 passes the baton by Federico Pesce November 12, 2020



Bud Spencer and Terence Hill will be happy, protagonists of ‘Altrimenti we angry’ (the remake has recently been released), the famous film that had a Buggy as an object of desire, and on which the unforgettable film was centered.