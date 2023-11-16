The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service has also arrived in Italy. Here’s how it works

Listen to the audio version of the article

Three years after its debut in the USA, the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service also arrives here. You can play as if you were watching a streaming movie, without the need for a console and without downloading the video game onto physical media. The service is aimed at those who do not own a gaming machine. To play you need a controller. The catalog consists of more than one hundred games, including triple A titles that have already been on the market for some time. No exclusivity. A note. Cloud gaming, which means broadcasting video games live, is not an easy business. Google tried with the Google Stadia service and it lasted a few years. The logic seems to be that of Amazon Prime Video for TV series and cinema: to provide additional services together with e-commerce. Video games are also added with Luna.

How does it work.

Luna can be accessed on any supported device: Fire TV streaming media players, smart TVs, Fire tablets, PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android mobile devices, and on select Samsung and LG smart TVs. Game library seems large and covers all genres. You will find titles such as Team Sonic Racing, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom and Batman: Arkham Knight. To play you need the Luna controller which has been designed to connect directly to cloud servers via Wi-Fi, to reduce gaming latency. From what we read, thanks to Cloud Direct it will be possible to switch from one screen to another, for example from Fire TV to a smartphone, without the need for further pairing or configuration.

Three season tickets available

On Luna+: find titles like Team Sonic Racing, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom and Batman: Arkham Knight. You have the benefits of Amazon Prime and the opportunity to access Ubisoft PC games. Let’s say that it is the richest subscription, and it is available at 9.99 euros per month. Then there is the agreement with the French publisher Ubisoft which through the Ubisoft+ subscription allows access to the latest Ubisoft titles just released, including the latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It means having access to the Ubisoft game library but the price rises to 17.99 euros per month. Finally there is also a subscription formula for casual gamers, it’s called Jackbox Games and costs 4.99 euros. Includes popular party games like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party and Drawful.

From today, the Luna controller is available in Italy on Amazon.it at the promotional launch price of 39.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros, until November 27th. To start playing immediately click on: luna.amazon.it.

