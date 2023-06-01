The Arsenalia Group welcomes Cultur-e, Oblics and Versostudio

Il Arsenalia Groupspecialized in the development of innovative projects with high technological content in the People, Customer and Enterprise fields, in strategic consultancy related to these contexts and in multi-channel creative communication, aims to create a integrated ecosystem constantly evolving, based on complementarity of skills that feed it. The addition of three new business realities, Cultur-e, Oblics and Versostudiostrengthens the entrepreneurial project which aims to actively involve employees and offer highly specialized solutions to customers, guaranteeing efficiency and harmony between all members of the Group.

Arsenalia counts on an international presence and brings together companies of excellence, promoting their development and uniqueness. For this reason, the new acquisitions will only expand the portfolio of services and skills to provide customers with an even more complete and diversified offer. It is expected that in 2023 the Group will reach a total turnover of 100 million euros with a team composed of more than 900 people. Growth is constant and double-digit year on year, with no downturns, and prospects are very good.

Valentino Girardipartner of Arsenalia comments “With the entry of Cultur-e, Versostudio and Oblics within the Arsenalia group, it consolidates a corpus of strong, transversal and synergistic skills” and brings to sixteen the number of companies that simplify the path of digital transformation in an increasingly complex and demanding market: Aboutrust, Actabase, Alpenite, Altitudo, Amplize, Anda, Anda +, Ccelera, Cultur-e, Invent Commerce, Matriceotto, Oblics, Pallino, Reelevate, Versostudio and Vulcano agency.

Cultur-e: corporate communication experts in the digital world

One of the new realities of Arsenalia is called culture communication agency founded in 2001 with extensive experience in project management corporate communication high-profile, based on data analysis and on the integrated and synergistic use of channels, focusing on the centrality of the content and the involvement of people. It accompanies large companies, but also public bodies in entering the world of digital media and in establishing a new relationship with citizens and consumers. His clients include names such as Enel, Iren, INPS, Treccani, Vatican Museums, Fastweb and Italiaonline.

Simona BattistellaFounder & CEO of Cultur-e, expresses his satisfaction for the contribution offered to the growth of the Arsenalia Group, underlining the importance of advanced technologies in enhancing the data-driven approach to communication strategies and content production.

Oblics: Driving Business Transformation

Obliquesanother new company of the Arsenalia Group, supports the most complex organizations in the process of digital transformation, trying to release its unexpressed potential, through the combination of change management, digital adoption, creative communication and innovative techniques. With the participation of Peoplerisean innovative player in business transformation, a strategic alliance is created that strengthens the expertise in change management and digital transformation processes.

From Daniele PalmiteFounding Partner of Oblics, observes the importance of people in every project defining them as the “true beating heart of every organization” and explains that Oblics is committed to facilitating the adoption of CRM, HRIS, Collaboration and ERP platforms through training projects and strategies communication tools, thereby improving the employee experience.

Versostudio: blends physical and digital spaces for cutting-edge experiences