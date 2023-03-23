Home Technology The artificial intelligence revolution – the Republic
ChatGPT is not the first generative artificial intelligence, i.e. capable of creating content of all kinds, nor is it free from errors, even from the Marches. But OpenAI’s product changed our perception of AI forever, making it clear that the “singularity” is really only a matter of time. Now the challenge is to master it
or be dominated by it. In the new album by Italian Tech,titled Talk to me, the artificial intelligence revolution, on newsstands today with The Republic, we took a look at the protagonists and the forces at play. And we tried to imagine how society will change – from school to work, from healthcare to public administration, from music to justice – when AI has taken hold in (almost) every area of ​​our daily life. Between those who fear they have opened Pandora’s box of all the evils in the world and those who remember that we have always gotten more benefits than problems from technology.
Below is the summary and links to some of the articles.

Interview

Generative AI, 5 questions (plus one) to Hiroshi Ishiguro

by Emanuele Capone

Justice and artificial intelligence

Being a lawyer – and a judge – at the time of ChatGPT

by Ernesto Belisario

Album IT/Interview

“Artificial intelligence to build other worlds”

by Bruno Ruffilli

IT’s AI album

A weapon of mass approval?

by Guido Scorza*

Religion and artificial intelligence

If Pope Francis talks about neural networks with Jews and Muslims

by Jaime D’Alessandro

Film e serial

From faces to voices, AIs are conquering cinema

by Emanuele Capone

