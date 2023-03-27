Among the features that consumers sift through in the datasheets of new smartphones, battery life continues to be in the top three. More than available memory or processor speed, what distinguishes a smartphone is the quality of the cameras, the size and design and, indeed, a high-performance battery.

In fact, together with the use of applications that increasingly put the processing chips to the test, and consequently the battery life, we know well how much geolocation, gaming and, above all, video streaming are the factors that affect more.

As evidence of how much battery life is still a decisive feature in choices today, Dxomark, the smartphone quality evaluation laboratory, considers the battery test at the same level as that of the camera, audio and display.





By sorting the Dxomark ranking according to the Battery item, we discover the latest arrival from Honor, the Magic5 Lite 5G, in the lead. Officially presented at the last Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the new model of the Honor Magic family features many engineering innovations, in addition to those concerning the battery.

A new light and high-strength aluminum alloy for the central frame, for example, guarantees greater resistance to wear and tear as well as a reduction of 4 grams, bringing the weight to 175 grams, and 15% of the thickness (7 .9mm) than previous models. The photographic sector also stands out: three lenses (64MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro), a 16MP front lens and a LED flash. The set of sensors and optics integrates perfectly into the rear body, without showing any imperfections or affecting on the handle. The equipment is completed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and a 6.67-inch Curved OLED Display with Full HD + resolution.





The miracle of a 74-hour battery life

But the real miracle of the Honor Magic5 Lite 5G is the battery. 3% thinner than ordinary energy density batteries, it delivers a 5% increase in overall usage rate thanks to a new high-density layout of the connector assembly and antenna. Its layout has also been revised to maximize space and reduce the thickness of the device.

The result is that Honor has managed to incorporate a 5100 mAh battery into the extremely small size of the Magic5 Lite 5G. To truly impressive engineering, Honor has added optimization of battery management software. They are called Intelligent Chip Scheduling, Application Process-Level Control, Smart Network Selection and Abnormal Power Consumption Management and are all functions that help reduce battery consumption even when you are not using your phone. Because one of the most hidden (and annoying) reasons for battery consumption is the use made by applications in background mode.





The Dxomark lab gave the smartphone a total score of 152, followed by another Honor model in second place with 147. The lab conducted four tests: a typical usage scenario, an outdoor moving test, a calibration test and a charging test.

Dxomark’s tests are performed using robots that imitate human gestures designed to simulate real use. The results confirmed the exceptional autonomy of Honor Magic5 Lite, with over 3 complete days of “moderate” use (74 hours), and the exceptional efficiency during moments when the battery is running low.

In particular, the Honor Magic5 Lite 5G battery stands out for its autonomy, but also for its efficiency, a value that positively affects its life cycle. In addition, Dxomark tests have shown that 46 minutes are sufficient for an 80% charge and, after five minutes of charging, the smartphone guarantees more than six hours of battery life. Furthermore, the tests speak of 22 hours of video use, 57 hours of audio use and almost 13 hours of play.





Ultimately, more than three days of moderate use, the most widespread of web browsing, use of social networks and, in moderation, streaming platforms, is an excellent result for a smartphone placed in an average price range. L’Honor Magic5 Lite 5GIn short, it proves to be the best choice for consumers looking for a reliable device with high performance at a fair price.