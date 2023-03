During the night, a loud argument got the Nuremberg-South police on the scene. They were able to settle this quickly. A 45-year-old woman who is wanted on an arrest warrant is also at the scene, police said. She is arrested, but the woman fights back. She kicks and lashes out. You and an officer are slightly injured. Criminal proceedings were instituted against them on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officials.

