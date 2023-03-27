FIBA has prepared a new, innovative solution for parquet…

Source: Printscreen/YouTube/FIBA Media

FIBA has prepared a spectacle, the matches will be played on a special floor – made of LED glass! It will be the first time that a competition will be played on such courts, and it will be at the World Championship for female basketball players under the age of 19, which will be held in Spain.

After rigorous tests and use in certain 3×3 tournaments, FIBA ​​made the decision to support innovation and organize Mundobasket for female basketball players in this way. This special floor will introduce many novelties for spectators, so for example they will be able to see the live statistics of a certain basketball player at a given moment of the match. It will also be used for advertisements and will be something completely new.

FIBA General Secretary Andreas Zaglis did not hide his enthusiasm. “I can say with great pride that I am looking forward to the premiere of this special glass parquet in July. This innovative surface shows how open we are to new technology and innovation. We want to improve basketball and make it even more interesting for fans and playersZaglis said.

The competition takes place in Madrid from July 15 to 23 this year. “We support the decision to use this new parquet. As a former player, I know how important and big this competition is, and I am sure that they will all be excited to play on this surface. As the hosts of the tournament, we will do everything to make the competition as interesting as possible,” he said. Jorge Garbahosa, president of the Spanish Basketball Association.