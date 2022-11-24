Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bnpl is undoubtedly the financial phenomenon of recent years, with a tumultuous growth that appears to be endless. Today it would be worth 180 billion dollars and could exceed 3 trillion by the end of the decade, with an average annual increase of 44%.

Difficulties are certainly not lacking, since the sector is under close observation and it is not excluded that in the short term the regulatory authorities will operate a strict regulation on a service that many compare to consumer credit, without however…