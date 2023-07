Two well-known e-bike start-ups were recently hit hard. First the Dutch scale-up VanMoof went bankrupt, then the Viennese company Gleam sent out a call for help to be rescued by a new investor. Both companies were actually quite successful. VanMoof in particular had actually amassed a whopping $190 million in venture capital since its inception. Also […]

