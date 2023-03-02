Home Technology Prime members only, US$819 to get Acer Aspire 5 (i7 / 32GB / 2TB)
Prime members only, US$819 to get Acer Aspire 5 (i7 / 32GB / 2TB)

Recently, there are a lot of high-spec laptops on sale on Amazon. After the Aspire 5 with 20GB RAM was introduced last time, Acer is launching a version with completely different specifications. This time they use a more powerful laptop.

Recently, there are a lot of high-spec laptops on sale on Amazon. After the Aspire 5 with 20GB RAM was introduced last time, Acer is launching a version with completely different specifications. This time they use a more powerful laptop. Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, increased to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD huge storage space, high cost performance, entertainment and work. The original price of this Aspire 5 is US$1,119. This time, Acer has brought it a discount for Prime members. You can get it for only US$819. Even if you are not a Prime member, there is a discount. You can start with US$949, ​​and there is also a 15% discount Discount.

Click here to buy Acer Aspire 5 (32GB／2TB) — from US$819

This time it is still equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, and the built-in Iris Xe chip provides basic graphics performance, which is sufficient for games with low performance requirements. In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A 3.0 plus 1 USB-A 2.0 port, as well as HDMI interface and headphone jack, and supports Wi-Fi 6 / network cable to connect to the Internet , and has a backlit keyboard to facilitate working in dark environments.

