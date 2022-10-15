3DMark, a graphics performance test indicator, has recently released a new Speed ​​Way test, developed with the new generation of DirectX 12 Ultimate API, including DirectX Raytracing tier 1.1’s real-time ray tracing global lighting, ray tracing reflections, Mesh Shader and other new generation graphics technologies.

The Speed ​​Way scenario is similar to the now-popular Cyberpunk world, with heroine drivers and robots and a super-handsome futuristic machine, and this scene is exclusively sponsored by Lenovo Legion.

Testing with the RTX 4090 yielded a score of 9981, but the current relationship with less data does not give a performance evaluation.

In addition, in the interactive Interactive mode, you can dynamically adjust the window and effects such as Direct illumination, Volume illumination, Ray-traced reflections, etc., allowing players to compare the differences before and after the new generation of drawing technology is turned on.

Turn off Direct illumination, and the sunlight projected by the window disappears completely.

When Ray-traced reflections are turned off, the iron railings on 2F and the glass on the ground on 1F cannot reflect the surrounding scenery.

Then this picture is to turn off the effect of Ambient Occlusion, and the corners that were not originally illuminated by the light are also brightened.

3DMark Speed ​​Way has been launched for 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark Professional Edition, as long as it supports DirectX 12 Ultimate and graphics cards larger than 6GB VRAM can run, and the new price of 3DMark Advanced Edition is $34.99 (USD). If Steam’s 3DMark Speed ​​Way Upgrade is only $4.99 (USD), you can buy it for about NT$102.

source: store.steampowered.com、benchmarks.ul.com/3dmark