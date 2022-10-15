Home Health “It can no longer be called a phantom disease”
Fibromyalgia is a disease that is spreading more and more, it is mainly women who are affected but lately the disease is also expanding among adolescents and children. For years considered an “invented disease”, whose diagnosis arrives after 7-8 years, in recent times there has been a lot of awareness as happened yesterday in the Camminando Insieme headquarters in via Muzii where the association and the Kiwanis Chieti breaking latest news G. D’Annunzio organized the conference “Let’s get to know Fibromyalgia”.

Talking about fibromyalgia was Dr. Angelo Marrone, a specialist in internal medicine and physical and rehabilitative medicine.

“With over two million patients mainly women in Italy and the current emergence of cases among adolescents and children – said the specialist – fibromyalgia can no longer be defined as a phantom disease, invented or non-existent. The medical landscape is understanding the importance of this syndrome with multiple disabling symptoms such as chronic widespread pain that lasts for years. Often the diagnosis often comes after seven or eight years after which the subject is migrating to specialists until it is understood that that pain and those disturbances of sleep and mood, between anxiety and depression, draw an important and disabling syndrome with a suffering behind both physical and psychic. – continued Marrone – They are people who gradually remain on the sidelines of social activity, who remain isolated both from a work and relational point of view in the family. They are misunderstood who do not know where and to whom to turn “.

A lot of participation and interest in the debate for this first of a series of “Health Pills”, intended as dissemination and awareness raising meetings open to the entire population.

