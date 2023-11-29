The CEO of “Warframe” asked on behalf of the players “Can Warframe be pregnant?” The employee responded bluntly “I don’t know, don’t say it’s impossible” | news

Digital Extremes Announces New Warframe “Qorvex” and Sparks Controversy

Last weekend, Digital Extremes and TGA Game Awards curator Geoff Keighley held the 175th official developer live broadcast on Twitch to introduce that “Warframe” will bring the 55th warframe “Qorvex” in December. The new armor “Qorvex” in the next update is designed by Albrecht and is designed and built as a bulwark against the unique disasters of his laboratory. Gentaku is the 55th Warframe in the game, commanding every battle with the ability to control enemies with lethal radiation damage, while also having the ability to protect allies.

However, during the live broadcast, a topic that amused players was immediately brought up, “Can an armor be pregnant?” Digital Extremes CEO Steve directly read out the questions from the players in the chat room during the Q&A session, which stunned Creative Director Rebecca Ford. She was speechless for a few seconds and then spit out “We don’t know.”

Megan, the group director, added, “Don’t say it’s impossible.” Obviously, the Rule 34 of “Warframe” has always been one of the memes that overseas communities pay attention to (such as Nova). Although it was just a whim of Steve, it still ignited the topic of the gentleman community, and even spread to the Chinese circle. The statement that “it is not ruled out that the armor may be pregnant” sparked discussion.

However, in the foreseeable future, friends who want to fight against the War Armor Sercer should be calmer. After all, this is just a joke in the official live broadcast, and it is unlikely to be fake like “Attack on the Lamb”.

In the upcoming “Whispers in The Walls” update in December, players will be able to delve into Gento’s laboratory and complete a series of Albrecht’s missions, while also mastering the new grimoire of the “Qorvex” armor. Weapons used against the Murmur faction.

Another important point about the update of “Warframe” is that cross-platform archiving will be launched simultaneously with the launch of “Whispers in the Wall”. It is expected to be revised and updated on December 7, so please be prepared.

