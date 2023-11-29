Ruili has an international sepak takraw training base

Ruili, China – The Lancang-Mekong International National Sepak Takraw Training Base was unveiled at Guoxiang Four Seasons Ecological Farm in Huyu Township, Ruili City on November 26. This base is set to become a key hub for international teams from China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia participating in the 2023 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation China Sepak Takraw Open.

Sepak takraw, a traditional sport widely popular in South Asia and Southeast Asia, is known as the “No. 1 sport in Southeast Asia” and has a strong following in Asia. The sport has become a common language connecting the six Lancang-Mekong countries and an important carrier to enhance cultural exchanges between China and countries in the Mekong Basin. With the recent holding of Sepak Takraw-related events, the sport has brought exchanges to more sports enthusiasts and the opportunity to share in the fun of the event.

Huyu Township Guoxiang Four Seasons Ecological Farm is actively building a “rural revitalization + agricultural sports tourism + industry research and learning” demonstration area. In addition, the farm is investing in the construction of four professional sepak takraw training grounds for training exchanges and hosting events. This initiative is set to create a “sports event + rural tourism” model that promotes the development of rural revitalization and assists in the development of sports in Ruili City.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by members of the participating teams, and the event signifies the growing importance of sepak takraw in the region. The base is expected to further promote cultural exchanges and sports development in the Lancang-Mekong region.

The establishment of this training base is a significant milestone for the development of sepak takraw and further cements Ruili City’s position as a key sports destination in the region.