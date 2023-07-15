The Changing Colors of the Oceans: Scientists Observe a Shift from Blue to Green in 56% of the Planet’s Waters

Title: Scientists Find Oceans Changing Color as Result of Climate Change

Subtitle: Over 56% of the planet’s oceans are now turning green, signaling significant changes in marine ecosystems.

From childhood, people learn that the sea is blue. This perception is deeply ingrained in our minds and reflected in drawings and paintings. However, scientists have made a startling discovery – the oceans are changing color, and blue is gradually turning into green.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the National Oceanography Center in the United Kingdom have found evidence that the effects of climate change are impacting marine microbial ecosystems near the ocean surface. This transformation is responsible for the changing color of the water.

“The ecology of the ocean surface has changed significantly in a large fraction of the ocean in the last 20 years,” stated the investigation.

The study revealed that the color change has affected more than 56% of the world‘s oceans, surpassing previous predictions made by a 20-year simulation model. These changes are most prominent in tropical ocean regions near the equator, where the water is becoming increasingly green. Scientists, however, are yet to determine the exact implications this will have on marine ecosystems.

Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a co-author of the study and researcher at MIT, expressed her concern, saying, “I’ve been running simulations for years that tell me that these changes in the color of the ocean are going to happen. Seeing what really happens is not surprising, but terrifying. And these changes are consistent with human-induced changes in our climate.”

The ocean’s surface ecosystems cover around 70% of the earth’s surface and are responsible for approximately half of the world‘s primary production. The color change attributed to these ecosystems reflects changes in plankton communities, which will impact the food chain and the ability of the ocean to absorb carbon dioxide.

Phytoplankton, a type of microalgae that thrives in green waters, plays a crucial role in capturing carbon dioxide and producing atmospheric oxygen. It is considered the base of the marine food web, sustaining complex organisms such as marine mammals.

The scientists analyzed data from 2002 to 2020 obtained from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite. They identified significant trends in ocean colors, particularly in the equatorial regions, which account for 56% of the global ocean surface.

As the world continues to grapple with the consequences of climate change, this study serves as a reminder that even the most seemingly insignificant changes can have a profound impact on our planet’s delicate ecosystems. It is crucial to take these findings seriously and strive for sustainable practices to protect our oceans and the life they support.

[Related articles:

– They discover the origin of the mysterious gravity hole in the depths of the Indian Ocean

– Ocean deities: Who guard the seas around the world?

– This is the submerged forests at the end of the world: the underwater algae that could save the oceans

– This is the Southern Ocean: the new officially recognized ocean on Earth]