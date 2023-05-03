The “Creative Mode” of “Jelly Bean Man” S4 season debuts, free to create blood urine ghost animal levels | 4Gamers

“Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout) is about to usher in the fourth season update. Although Mediatonic seems to intend to change the current pass mechanism, the focus of the S4 revision is mainly on the “creative mode”.

As the name suggests, the creative mode allows players to create levels freely. In the official demonstration video, the development team personally enters the creative mode and creates levels from the beginning to the end. The logic of the design is also very simple. Set the starting point, set the end point, and then randomly you cover.

For players who love “Jelly Bean Man”, the creative mode will undoubtedly inject new vitality into this game, because players can freely apply more than 50 different mechanisms to combine your bloodiest ghost and animal tracks.

Each mechanism has unique setting options. For example, the number of doors and the number of real doors can be set in “Crossing the Door”, and each mechanism can also freely adjust the position and angle. The developer demonstrated that the doors are placed horizontally. Break through the door with a stomp.

The maximum number of organs that can be built on each map has its upper limit of 1000 points, and different organs and buildings will consume different points.

Of course, someone might want to build a level that is as difficult as it gets, but like other creative modes in other games, you have to beat the level yourself before you can publish it.

The fourth season of “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout” is expected to be revised and updated on May 10, overseas time. This work is currently available for free download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC Epic Games platforms.