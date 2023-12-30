The December update of Windows 10 quietly removed the cloud search function of File Explorer, which may be related to EU legislation | Txnet

Microsoft Removes Cloud Search Feature from Windows 10 File Manager

In a surprising move, Microsoft has removed the cloud search function from Windows 10 File Manager in its latest cumulative update KB5033372. The feature, which was introduced in the November 2019 update, allowed File Manager to search OneDrive for relevant files when users entered keywords. However, the removal of this feature has left many users wondering about the reason behind this sudden change.

The removal of the cloud search function means that File Manager will now only search local files, resulting in faster search performance thanks to the pre-created index by the Windows indexer. This change is expected to improve the overall search experience for users, especially those who found the search function to be slower and less efficient with the cloud search feature enabled.

While Microsoft has not provided any official explanation for the removal of the feature, it is speculated that the decision may be related to the European Union’s Digital Market Act. This act may have raised concerns about privacy and potential monopoly issues in relation to the cloud search feature, leading Microsoft to take this step to comply with the legal provisions.

It is believed that the built-in cloud search feature was designed to increase the use of OneDrive among users, potentially leading to long-term usage and habit formation. This may have prompted the removal of the feature, despite potential user backlash.

The removal of the cloud search feature applies to all markets worldwide, and it remains to be seen whether Microsoft will consider reinstating it for users in the European Economic Area in the future.

For users who still wish to continue searching for cloud files, a workaround has been shared. By using ViveTool, users can execute a command to re-enable the cloud search feature: vivetool /enable/id:18755234. However, it is important to note that this action may not be supported by Microsoft and could potentially cause unintended issues.

The sudden removal of the cloud search feature has sparked speculation and debate among Windows 10 users. It remains to be seen how Microsoft will address the concerns and potential backlash from users in the wake of this unexpected change.

