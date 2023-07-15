Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023: 15 top deals until midnight

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* takes place on July 11th and 12th. As part of this discount campaign, there are exclusive offers and deals for members of Amazon Prime*.

Inexpensive Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Echo Dot or Fire TV Stick are particularly in demand on Prime Day, some of which are available at a lower price even before the event.

In this article you will find the best deals for Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

For Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 11th and 12th, 2023, there will be countless exclusive discounts and offers for Amazon Prime members* again this year. As part of the campaign, high-quality products such as televisions, laptops, loudspeakers, video games and game consoles are greatly reduced – around 27 percent on average. On the last Prime Day, this was so well received by eligible customers that they bought more than 300 million products in just 48 hours.

Numerous Amazon devices are heavily discounted on Prime Day

On Prime Day, Amazon always offers its own popular products at a substantial discount. This includes, for example, devices such as the Kindle e-book readers, the Echo speakers, the Fire TV sticks or the Fire tablets. There are also some attractive bundles with Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited*. Many deals are even available before the event.

The best deals on Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023

Which deals should you take a closer look at? We present you our favorites for Amazon Prime Day 2023. In order to be able to shop the deals at the top price, you need a membership with Amazon Prime* (costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year). If you don’t have an account yet, you can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge and immediately benefit from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day offers.

FAQ on deals for Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to Shop Amazon Device Deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap offers for Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

