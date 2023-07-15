Massa, against the opposition: “They call to implode everything”

The presidential candidate of Union for the Homeland, Sergio Massa, affirmed that “from some places they only dedicate themselves to criticizing” and remarked that, on the other hand, the members of the Government “work with love, with passion.” In addition, the Tigrense pointed against those who “lthey call the division of the Argentines and implode everythingas if in Argentina there were no people inside the house that they want to demolish”.

“La Matanza is the capital of Peronismof the hope of the Argentines, because it is a symbol of Argentina that works, that produces, that gets ahead, that dreams, that pushes, while from other places they only dedicate themselves to criticizing, to questioning,” said the Economy Minister.

By leading the inauguration of a new underpass in the town of Laferrere, together with the mayor of that town, Fernando Espinozathe leader of the Frente Renovador continued: “Many times they refer to La Matanza with disqualification, the pejorative, the ninguneo, but at the time of the election they come to ask you to vote“.

Sergio Massa and his commitment to public investment

“We work with love, with passion, with successes and with errors,” remarked Massa, who questioned that during the administration of Cambiemos, the City of Buenos Aires was prioritized in the distribution of works to the detriment of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

In this sense, the head of the Palacio de Hacienda stressed that “Public investment is what really changes people’s lives“.

Street and class struggle

“We had to face a difficult time, we inherited a hyper-indebted Argentina, we had a pandemic, war, drought,” he explained. “But we don’t hide when the difficult ones come: on the contrary, we look straight ahead, we put our chests out and we privilege what our people need over what the financial homeland looks at,” Massa acknowledged.

“Let’s keep thinking that the Argentina of the future, the one we leave to our children, we all do together, we face hate, with love and hope, because in love and hope is the future of Argentina,” he concluded.

