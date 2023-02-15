Since the launch of the new RX 7000 GPU, AMD has slightly forgotten about the previous generation of RX 6000 and previous GPU products. This time, the new version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 driver takes care of the latest and existing GPU product updates, such as RX 7000 / 6000 / 5000 / 500 / 400 and notebook GPU driver update.

The new version of the driver can provide support for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in “Deadly Dimensions” and “Spelled Land”, and adds Vulkan expansion support for the entire product series. In addition, the new version of the driver software also provides substantial performance improvements for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in many popular games.

For example, the RX 6950XT GPU can increase the game performance by 7% in the 4K resolution of “Cursed Land” after updating the driver. In addition, the game optimization for Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sniper Elite 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Quake II Games such as RTX, Hitman 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, F1 2022, DOOM Eternal, Borderlands 3, and Hogwarts Legacy give RX 6000 players better performance.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 driver software brings features originally introduced on the Radeon RX 7900 series to the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, including OBS H.264 and H.265 streaming optimization, and support for AV1 encoding on RX 7000 GPU.

Please click here to download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 driver software.

source: community.amd.com