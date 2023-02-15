In front of the stage, Li Xian has always maintained a professional attitude of strict self-discipline, and has been deeply involved in his acting career; off the stage, he has always used running as a nutrient in his life, always setting out for a better self. From performing arts work to sports hobbies, Li Xian has continued to open up new tracks with dedicated performance and sincere love, pursuing the infinite possibilities of life, and HOKA has always been committed to encouraging people who are eager to fly to stand on the starting line and enjoy the fun of sports. Go above and beyond. This time HOKA joins hands with Li Xian to call on more people who love sports to start together and run now!

HOKA ONE ONE®The first brand spokesperson Li Xian

Fly to go, run now

Growing from a new-generation actor to a capable person, Li Xian always dares to think and do, keeps setting out, and uses actions to pursue his dreams; on the road of acting, he does not rest on his laurels, but regards every role as a new starting line, boldly Creation and tempering create vivid screen images one by one.

The HOKA brand also started from the inspiration of “creating a pair of running shoes with better speed performance when going downhill”. After immediate action practice and continuous innovation and research and development, it set off a subversive innovation in the field of running shoes and became an internationally renowned professional. Sports brand. Joining hands with Li Xian this time, HOKA encourages more runners to run now, to enjoy the light and flying experience, and to fly higher and farther ahead.

Li Xian wears HOKA ONE ONE 2023 brand new running shoes Clifton 9 and runs to his heart’s content

Li Xian is wearing HOKA ONE ONE 2023 spring and summer skin clothing

To fly is to challenge, to break through

For Li Xian, running is not only his long-standing hobby, but also the driving force for his growth and progress. Riding the wind day after day, breaking through the limit again and again, this not only makes Li Xian face challenges more actively, but also enables him to bring this vitality and confidence from the runway to the front of the camera and into life. Become a better actor and achieve a better self. In the field of running shoes, HOKA also uses the same challenging spirit to continuously innovate products, upgrade runners’ experience, and help runners achieve continuous breakthroughs in their non-stop running.

Flying must be persistent, thick and thin

Over the years since his debut, Li Xian has insisted on completing every shot with love and rigor, and has created many classic screen images that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and rich and three-dimensional. As for running and every sport hobby, he also devotes his enthusiasm to it with persistence. He does not follow trends blindly, nor is he afraid of doubts, because he is loyal to himself and has firm beliefs, so he can move forward bravely on the path he believes in and accumulate a lot of achievements. Just as HOKA has always firmly established the professional genes of the brand, it continues to create breakthrough innovative and high-performance products for runners with the same original intention, and inspires runners to realize their dreams of flying with love and persistence.

For a long time, HOKA has always been committed to providing professional and high-quality running equipment and services to runners around the world, encouraging runners to not be afraid of challenges, to continue to set out with unlimited enthusiasm, creativity and courage, and to surpass in the running experience full of vitality and fun. Self, create more possibilities. This time, together with the brand spokesperson Li Xian, HOKA will lead more people who love running to stand on the starting line again and again, and realize the dream of flying in the constant departure. Let’s “fly like this” together, and run now!