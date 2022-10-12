Korean media The Elec reported that Samsung Display aims to develop red, green and blue (RGB) silicon OLED (OLED on Silicon; OLEDoS) technology.

Samsung first developed OLEDoS technology using white pixels and a color filter structure. Like its competitors LG Display (LGD) and SONY, the ultimate goal is to develop OLEDoS that does not require white pixels.

In OLEDoS technology, SONY can be said to be the leader, supplying Micro OLED panels to Apple for the first mixed reality (MR) device to be launched next year.

Although Samsung Display will follow suit for the time being, sources said, it hopes that RGB sub-pixels can be deposited on silicon, which does not require white pixels.

Previously, researchers from Samsung competitor LGD pointed out that the company has developed a high-efficiency silicon OLED and color filter structure that can directly form a 1.5-micron-thick CoE structure (Color filter on Encap) on the OLEDoS thin film package.

Compared with the structure of thin film transistor (TFT) which is assembled with glass substrate and attached to OLEDoS, LGD has advantages in viewing angle and preventing color mixing.

(Source of the first image: Samsung)