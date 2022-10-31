While some market authorities from various countries have approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, others are less inclined to do so. The U.K.’s CMA agency and the U.S. FTC are still determining the right course of action and whether the deal is good for the gaming industry.

Speaking about the process recently at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event (thanks to VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer expressed his views on the matter, announcing that despite the deal Censorship continues, but criticism and concerns are “fair and honest”.

“It might surprise people, but I’m not an expert on doing $70 billion deals. But I know we’re very focused on getting approvals in key jurisdictions and I’ve spent a lot of time at the FTC in Brussels, London and the U.S. .

Spencer continued“I would say the discussion was very fair and honest. It’s a major acquisition without a doubt. Microsoft’s role in the tech industry is that of a large tech company, and I do think there’s a sense of discussion around an acquisition of this size, I very gratefulTake the time to go.As forWhether Spencer really believed the deal would be approved, it was also noted, “We’re really focused on getting the deal approved in the market – I’m pretty confident about that. I was in London just last week, continuing with all the regulatory committees. Discuss and trust that we will get this deal approved.

The FTC is said to have until next week to approve or announce another level of investigation, and as for the CMA, the trade body will continue to study and determine the right course of action.