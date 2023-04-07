Home Technology The enhanced version of the overwhelmingly positive Dying Light is free for a limited time!Classic first-person action survival game, free to play for life after you get it – Computer King Ada
Speaking of the game “Dying Light” (the Chinese name is “Dying Light” or “Dying Light”), I believe most people should have heard of it. This is a very classic first-person action survival game, although currently The latest is Dying Light 2, but the first Dying Light was rated even higher, with super high marks from almost everyone who played it. If you haven’t played it yet, recently EPIC Games’ new wave of free-to-play games offers an enhanced version of Dying Light, which includes the main game, off-road vehicle expansion pack, additional game modes, and two bundles, etc. After the player obtains it, he can play for free for life, and those who want to experience it should not miss it.

“Dying Light” is currently on Steam, regardless of recent reviews or all reviews, have received super high reviews, especially all reviews, or the rare “overwhelming praise”, almost all players have given positive reviews, which shows that this game How nice it is:
And now when you enter the “Dying Light” enhanced game page of the EPIC Games Store, you will see the limited free information. The limited free time will end at 23:00 on April 13, and there are still more than 6 days. You don’t need to get it immediately To install the game, you can first add the game to your own account on the web page, and then install it when you want to play. Click on the right to get:
Sign in to your EPIC Games account, sign up for free for those who haven’t already, and quick logins for Facebook, Steam, Nintendo, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Apple are also available:
Make sure the amount is right, and do not tick “Click here to share your e-mail with Techland…” below, unless you want to receive advertising mail. If no problem, press the order:
This is done:
At this time, after opening the EPIC Games launcher, you will see the enhanced version of “Dying Light” in your collection library. At least 40GB of storage space is required for installation:
In the game “Dying Light”, players will survive in a city ravaged by zombie viruses, explore various secret missions and encounter various difficult choices, such as do you want to remain loyal to your boss? Or choose to save the survivors? . With an open world design, players will also learn to use various weapons, skills and parkour techniques. You can climb buildings and reach hard-to-reach places to gain advantages in various environments. In addition to the stand-alone version, there is also a built-in 4-player cooperative mode, which means that players can play online with other friends, carry out story mode and regular community battles.

Game trailer:

In the EPIC Games Store, there is another sketch game, Shapez, which is also free, and those who want to experience it can also take it by the way:
