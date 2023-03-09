Home Technology The entry version cannot be bought! iPhone 15 Pro sensor upgrade: more exclusive features, Apple forces you to buy high-end | XFastest News
In order to stimulate more consumption, Apple has been widening the gap between the new iPhones, and this will be more obvious on the iPhone 15.

Now,According to US media reports, most of the LiDAR sensors for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be provided by Sony.

Ming-Chi Kuo has previously shared the same information that Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Ming-Chi Kuo said,Sony’s ToF VCSEL consumes less power than Apple’s existing suppliers. This could allow LiDAR Scanner to be more power efficient on iPhone 15 Pro models, possibly helping to extend battery life, or allow LiDAR Scanner to provide better performance at the same power consumption level as existing iPhones.

The improved LiDAR Scanner could benefit camera features (measure light distance and capture depth information), such as night mode and autofocus, as well as the use of augmented reality, which will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Prior to this, according to 9to5Mac, we may have seen Apple’s body color for 2023 in advance. It is reported that Apple is planning to design a dark red color for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, whose hexadecimal code is 410D0D.

Judging from the current situation, compared with the regular version, the iPhone 15 Pro series has more and more exclusive features, such as the LiDAR mentioned above, red, etc., as well as a new titanium alloy frame, faster RAM specifications, USB- C also transfers faster and so on.

