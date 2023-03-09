Home Sports Zhang Zhizhen won the “China Derby” and was shortlisted for the Indian Wells Masters
Zhang Zhizhen won the "China Derby" and was shortlisted for the Indian Wells Masters

Zhang Zhizhen won the "China Derby" and was shortlisted for the Indian Wells Masters

　　original title:Zhang Zhizhen won the “China Derby” and was shortlisted for the Indian Wells Masters

In the qualifying match for the Indian Wells Masters on the 7th, after saving two match points, Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen thrillingly reversed compatriot Shang Jun with 6:7 (10), 6:3 and 7:6 (5). Cheng, broke into the competition for the first time.

“I will give myself a high score for my performance in this game. Overall, I did a very good job today. Although the game was full of twists and turns, I fell behind in the first set and then recovered, and then both sides played very well in the tie-break. And in the second set After breaking serve at the beginning, I maintained the advantage until the end.” Zhang Zhizhen said in the resumption after the game, “I also broke serve at the beginning of the third set, but there was a fluctuation in the middle game and I was broken back. The last two serve games were very dangerous. I am very happy. I can keep it. Both sides played very well today, there is an element of luck but I am sure of my own performance.”

Regarding the performance in this game, young player Shang Juncheng said: “I think this is a game worth summarizing, because the time is very long, and two tie-breaks were played. Against opponents like Zhang Zhizhen, he has a very strong serve And offense, I think there are many positive things that I can fight to the end. Of course, I will not be happy when I lose, but I will sum up well and strive to do better next time.”

The Indian Wells Masters is an ATP1000 tournament for the Men’s Tennis Players Association. In the first round of the race, Zhang Zhizhen will face the lucky loser of the qualifying round, the Australian Poplin.

Wu Yibing, currently the highest-ranked Chinese men’s singles player in the world, will play in the main match with a wild card. His opponent in the first round is the Spanish player Munar.

