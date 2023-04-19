Home » The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated from the rocket-Technology-China Times News
Technology

The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated from the rocket-Technology-China Times News

by admin
The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated from the rocket-Technology-China Times News

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter icy moon probe successfully separated from the rocket after launching on an Ariane 5 rocket today, starting an eight-year journey to explore Jupiter’s icy moons.

Agence France-Presse reported that the launch was supposed to be attempted yesterday but was postponed due to fear of lightning. Despite cloudy skies today, the Ariane 5 was launched from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 9:14 a.m. local time (8:14 p.m. Taipei time on the 14th) lift off.

Twenty-seven minutes after the launch of the rocket, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) successfully separated from the rocket at an altitude of 1,500 kilometers as planned.

Stephane Israel, chief executive of France’s Arianespace, which is in charge of the Ariane 5 mission, said it represented a “success” for the launch.

The Jupiter Ice Moon Probe will travel in space for 8 years and enter Jupiter’s orbit in July 2031. At that time, it will explore Ganymede, Europa and another Jupiter icy moon Callisto (Callisto).

Next, the Jupiter Ice Moon Probe will enter orbit around Ganymede in 2034, making it the first spacecraft to orbit a satellite other than Earth.


See also  iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with A16 chip "Smart Island" notch design is eye-catching | chasing new

You may also like

how to accelerate speed-to-value in enterprises

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

🎮A watch inspired by Leon and Chris from...

Microsoft Towards Divorce With NVIDIA? The next AI...

Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and...

Will it disappear if you slow down? These...

100% first home loan: what it is and...

From $2,280! Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro...

Photo award: The almost winning picture thanks to...

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy