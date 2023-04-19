The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated from the rocket-Technology-China Times News

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter icy moon probe successfully separated from the rocket after launching on an Ariane 5 rocket today, starting an eight-year journey to explore Jupiter’s icy moons.

Agence France-Presse reported that the launch was supposed to be attempted yesterday but was postponed due to fear of lightning. Despite cloudy skies today, the Ariane 5 was launched from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 9:14 a.m. local time (8:14 p.m. Taipei time on the 14th) lift off.

Twenty-seven minutes after the launch of the rocket, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) successfully separated from the rocket at an altitude of 1,500 kilometers as planned.

Stephane Israel, chief executive of France’s Arianespace, which is in charge of the Ariane 5 mission, said it represented a “success” for the launch.

The Jupiter Ice Moon Probe will travel in space for 8 years and enter Jupiter’s orbit in July 2031. At that time, it will explore Ganymede, Europa and another Jupiter icy moon Callisto (Callisto).

Next, the Jupiter Ice Moon Probe will enter orbit around Ganymede in 2034, making it the first spacecraft to orbit a satellite other than Earth.



