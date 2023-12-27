Smash Bros creator: “I’m still making games” – Sina Hong Kong

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the beloved Super Smash Bros. series, has revealed that he is still working on developing video games. Sakurai, who has been candid about the challenges of creating the popular franchise, expressed uncertainty about how the latest installment, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, could be substantially improved. Despite this, he stated that he is still actively involved in game development.

In a recent video shared on Youtube, Sakurai said, “As for me, I’m still making games for the time being, but I’m also making this Youtube channel.” This announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating what Sakurai could be working on next.

Speculation is rife that Sakurai may be involved in the development of a new Smash Bros. game for the upcoming Nintendo console, rumored to launch in 2024. The prospect of a new installment in the series has sparked excitement, with fans expressing their hopes for what the game could offer.

The news comes as a surprise to many, as Sakurai had previously hinted at a semi-retirement. His dedication to creating and refining video games continues to be a testament to his passion for the industry.

For more information, you can watch Sakurai’s announcement video on Youtube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb4MCvedyOg

Source: Gamereactor.cn

