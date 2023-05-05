Home » The European Union warns Apple that it must be compatible with Android USB-C transmission cables/chargers, otherwise it will be banned from sale | XFastest News
The European Union warns Apple that it must be compatible with Android USB-C transmission cables/chargers, otherwise it will be banned from sale

According to multiple sources, Apple’s iPhone 15 series this year will be replaced with a USB-C interface.

However, analysts pointed out that Apple may encrypt the USB-C interface for the purpose of protecting accessories. In other words, non-MFi-certified transmission lines, chargers, etc., connected to the iPhone 15 series, will have limited charging speed and transmission functions.

Perhaps because of the rumors, the European Commissioner for Industry issued a warning letter to Apple, reminding that it is not allowed to restrict third-party USB-C transmission lines, otherwise the iPhone will face a ban on sales. In addition, DPA disclosed that Apple had been informed of similar content at an EU meeting in March.

In October last year, the European Union passed relevant bills covering universal chargers, requiring mobile phones and tablets to adopt a unified USB-C interface to reduce electronic waste such as different chargers and transmission lines. The bill’s final deadline for equipment manufacturers is December 2024, but it is generally believed that Apple will switch to the USB-C interface in the iPhone 15 series.

