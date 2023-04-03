13
On April 3, 1973, a Motorola engineer, Martin Cooper, dialed a number on the keypad of a portable telephone that weighed one and a half kilos. The story of that first call from a cell phone is amazing.
“I didn’t know that” is the Italian Tech web series that tells the stories and curiosities about the protagonists of innovation
by Pier Luigi Pisa
editing by Valeria D’Angelo (Accenture MediaTech)
See also The classic masterpiece visual novel RPG is released, "Brown Dust Story" is launched on dual platforms- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk