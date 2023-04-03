Home Technology The first cell phone call, 50 years ago, was a memorable joke
Technology

The first cell phone call, 50 years ago, was a memorable joke

by admin
The first cell phone call, 50 years ago, was a memorable joke
On April 3, 1973, a Motorola engineer, Martin Cooper, dialed a number on the keypad of a portable telephone that weighed one and a half kilos. The story of that first call from a cell phone is amazing.

“I didn’t know that” is the Italian Tech web series that tells the stories and curiosities about the protagonists of innovation

by Pier Luigi Pisa

editing by Valeria D’Angelo (Accenture MediaTech)

See also  The classic masterpiece visual novel RPG is released, "Brown Dust Story" is launched on dual platforms- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Why doesn’t the New York Times want to...

It was announced on April 1st, but it’s...

collaboration between man and robot

“So ChatGpt turned my job upside down. Italy...

iPhone 15 will set off a wave of...

Becoming a digital asset if it is archivable

The online reactions to La Russa’s statements on...

【Experience sharing】A must-have for home safety! Arlo Pro...

Northwave Extreme Pro 3 – Tech Cycling

Integra Japan launches DRX-8.4 flagship 11.4-channel AV amplifier｜AV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy