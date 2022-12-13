The first Italian company to develop public administration software was born. It’s called 3-I, the three initial letters of the founding institutes of the newco: Inps, Inail and Istat. It was created to develop and manage the software solutions of the National Institute of Social Security (INPS), that of statistics (Istat) and that for insurance against accidents at work (Inail).

A project born last April, government Mario Draghi and that the new company has a 49% stake in INPS, 30% in Inali and 21% in Istat. An entirely public company that will provide software solutions and IT services also for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and other central public administrations, explains a note from the Department of Public Administration.

3-I and the role for the Pnrr

3-I Spa is one of the objectives that the Draghi government had set itself to meet the needs of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The relationship between the newborn company and the three institutes will be regulated through a service contract in which the start date of the services, the minimum levels of services and the relative economic compensations will be defined, is explained by the ministry led by Paolo Zangrillo.

For the minister, it is the building block in the process of digitalisation of the public administration, “the main challenge we face in the innovation process”, not only “from a technological point of view, but also from a cultural and organizational point of view. A challenge that requires profound structural changes and a no less radical redesign of the procedures, products and services that the community expects from a modern and efficient public administration”.

2,000 hires for 3-I

Inps, Inail and Istat will provide the first professionals employed by the company, mostly engineers and software developers, who will later be selected through public tenders, to arrive at a total workforce expected between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

The goal, explains the ministry, is to support the development and management of ICT applications that support the processes of central administrations and consolidate the technological skills that are today fragmented among various institutional players