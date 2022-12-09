“Vampire Survivors” (Vampire Survivors), which has been well received by players on Steam this year, announced on the TGA today (9) that it will launch a mobile version from now on, and it is now available for download on both iOS/Android platforms.

“Vampire Survivor” is a role-playing stand-alone game that combines Roguelite and Roguelike elements. The hero played by the player has to try his best to survive in the magical barrage, and save more gold before dying to upgrade and help the next survivor.

After the popularity of “Vampire Survivor”, there are already many imitations of similar gameplay on mobile phones. This time the genuine mobile version is released, and it is also free. I believe that many players without computers can experience the charm of this game.

Vampire Survivor is available on iOS, Android, PC (Steam), Xbox.