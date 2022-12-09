Home Technology The genuine version is here! The mobile version of “Vampire Survivor” is now available for free download | 4Gamers
Technology

The genuine version is here! The mobile version of “Vampire Survivor” is now available for free download | 4Gamers

by admin
The genuine version is here! The mobile version of “Vampire Survivor” is now available for free download | 4Gamers

“Vampire Survivors” (Vampire Survivors), which has been well received by players on Steam this year, announced on the TGA today (9) that it will launch a mobile version from now on, and it is now available for download on both iOS/Android platforms.

“Vampire Survivor” is a role-playing stand-alone game that combines Roguelite and Roguelike elements. The hero played by the player has to try his best to survive in the magical barrage, and save more gold before dying to upgrade and help the next survivor.

unnamed1 unnamed

After the popularity of “Vampire Survivor”, there are already many imitations of similar gameplay on mobile phones. This time the genuine mobile version is released, and it is also free. I believe that many players without computers can experience the charm of this game.

Vampire Survivor is available on iOS, Android, PC (Steam), Xbox.

See also  A group of Italians realizes the first, historical direct Web of a U2 concert

You may also like

NVIDIA RTX Remix platform gives “Portal” a new...

“Splash 3” Hong Kong server’s large-scale running event...

From 2023, almost all data on Apple iCloud...

From 2023, almost all data on Apple iCloud...

Dyson Zone, headphones with air purifier will arrive...

What is Lensa, the photo editing app that...

Diablo 4 Diablo IV Media Trial Report: Cult...

What is Lensa, the photo editing app that...

Dyson Zone, headphones with air purifier will arrive...

Satisfying Seth’s wish, “Ultrakill” quickly launched “Sex Update”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy