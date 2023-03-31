All praising the faithfulness of a dog, the pride of a lion, the intelligence of monkeys and the singing of birds; however, no one has ever been heard to say “giraffe is my favorite animal”. Well, today is a good opportunity to list five of the superpowers of animals with the longest neck in the world.

How to start this list if not dwelling on the giraffe’s neck? It is the tallest creature in the world: the male specimens are capable of reaching 5.5 meters in height. Much of their stature is earned by the iconic neck, capable of grazing 2 meters. One could think, erroneously, that the animal in question is endowed with many vertebrae, compared to other mammals, but in reality it has only seven large cervical vertebraeeach 25 centimeters long (man has 33 or 34).

The tongue of the artiodactyl mammal is also very long: with an extension that reaches 45 centimeters, is able to reach the branches placed in the highest area of ​​the trees. Its mouth, on the other hand, is able to absorb the beauty of another 45 centimeters of leaves and twigs.

Not even the heart seems to be of this world since, with a weight of about 11 kilograms, is one of the largest in the animal kingdom. The features of the organ are more than justified, when you consider that it has to pump blood to a brain almost two meters away.

Like every human being has their own and unique fingerprint, every giraffe it has a pattern of different spotsthrough which they can recognize each other.

Not to mention his agility! Again the exceptional size of the creature might mislead you, but in reality the mammal is capable of run at a speed of about 56 km/h and to turn on itself without too many problems, thanks to its long legs.

In short, the giraffe is a truly unique animal of its kind and has nothing to envy to other animals more appreciated by the masses.