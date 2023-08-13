The heating law must not come like this

Several manufacturers of heat pumps are expressing concerns: In their opinion, the federal government’s draft law on gas heating violates EU law. The ban on a specific cooling gas is counterproductive and contradicts the principles of the EU internal market.

Heat pumps: Manufacturers warn of heating law

Several European and American heat pump manufacturers are warning of the planned heating law. In her opinion, the federal government’s draft law to replace gas heating systems with heat pumps in its current form violate EU law. In particular, a clause banning the cooling gas hydrofluoroolefins (HFO) is not compatible with the principles of the EU internal market.

Manufacturers argue that a Prohibition of HFO is “counterproductive”. and could have a negative impact on energy efficiency, energy security and costs for citizens. According to Julien Soulet, manager at the chemical and conglomerate Honeywell Advanced Materials, “unintended consequences” are to be expected. The proposed provision in the Heating Act allows the federal government to mandate the use of natural refrigerants in heat pumps, which would preclude HFO.

HFO is considered cheaper, but also as more polluting compared to natural coolants. Anyone who already uses a heat pump or is planning to install one should not be impressed by the unclear legal situation, as Felix Uthoff from the Federal Association of Heat Pumps explains: “No heating and no heat pump have to be ripped out somewhere. The grandfathering applies” (source: Berliner Zeitung).

Heat pump association demands: No bans until 2028

In order to counteract the uncertainty surrounding coolants, the Federal Association of Heat Pumps is calling for no bans on HFO use by 2028 pronounce Both customers and manufacturers need planning security in order to be able to achieve the target of 6 million heat pumps by 2030.

