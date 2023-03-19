After announcing the great growth results of the first nine months of 2022, the iliad revolution reaches new heights.

Opensignal – the leading independent company for evaluating the experience of mobile telephony users – has assigned the “Availability award” to iliad Italia, which thus surpasses Tim, Vodafone and Wind Tre in this special ranking. The research conducted by Opensignal analyzed the availability of the connection to which users of the main Italian mobile networks have access, valuing the amount of time that users have spent connected to a 3G/4G/4G+/5G signal, which makes the iliad network the first in Italy for signal availability.

This award is further recognition of the constant commitment and resources that the operator is investing in Italy for the expansion of the proprietary network. A mobile network which – as recently announced – in addition to guaranteeing coverage of more than 99% of the Italian population with 4G/4G+ connectivity, now reaches more than 3,000 cities with 5G technology.

It is thanks to its network, and the investments with which it was created, that iliad can boast a satisfaction rate of its users of over 97%. These are the ingredients of the company’s record growth and its 18 consecutive quarters of record in Italy for net user growth; these are the ingredients – always together with transparency, zero hidden costs and zero surprises – which have led to over 9 million and 300 thousand active iliad users.