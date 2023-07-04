Home » The Impact of AI Content on Steam: Valve’s Stance on Copyright and Regulations
The Impact of AI Content on Steam: Valve’s Stance on Copyright and Regulations

It has recently been revealed that game developers have been facing challenges when trying to release games on the popular gaming platform, Steam. According to reports, Valve, the company behind Steam, has been refusing to release games that use artificial intelligence (AI) to create or assist in generating content, unless the developers can prove ownership of the copyright.

This issue has sparked discussions within the gaming community, as there are already games on Steam that utilize AI-generated content, such as characters, stories, and dubbing. For many game developers, Steam is a crucial platform to reach a wide audience, so Valve’s stance on AI-assisted content generation is of great importance.

Valve’s spokesperson finally responded to inquiries from foreign media outlets PC Gamer and IGN, stating that the company does not prevent the use of AI-assisted content on the Steam platform. In fact, Valve is actively working on integrating such content into a more comprehensive review process. They also emphasized their commitment to adapting to evolving copyright laws and policies.

However, the spokesperson pointed out that developers currently face challenges in proving ownership of the training model data used by AI, including images, text, and music. Without proper proof of ownership, developers may be held responsible for copyright infringement. This suggests that Valve’s approach is to continue adjusting the review process, while developers bear the responsibility of avoiding infringement when using AI content.

Although AI-generated content has become increasingly prevalent, the legal framework surrounding ownership and authorization of the data used to train AI is still in development. This means that developers utilizing AI must take on additional responsibility. While AI can streamline certain aspects of game development, specific content still requires careful consideration.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the platform, but there is still significant room for ambiguity and adjustment in copyright reviews. Game developers may need to navigate this evolving landscape carefully to ensure they comply with copyright laws while utilizing AI technology.

