The Impact of the New iOS 18 on Older iPhone Models: What You Need to Know

Apple Faces Backlash for Making Older iPhone Models Obsolete with New iOS 18 Update

Tech giant Apple has long been known for its dedication to constantly producing new devices, but the release of the new iOS 18 in 2024 has caused a stir among iPhone users. The new update promises important advances in software and functionality for Apple devices, but it also means that many older iPhone models will become obsolete as they will not be able to be updated.

This move has sparked controversy as it is seen as a marketing technique to encourage users to upgrade to a newer iPhone in order to stay up to date with updates and new tools. While this may benefit Apple, it is raising concerns about the environmental impact and the financial burden on consumers.

The iPhone models that will no longer receive updates and will have to stay with iOS 16 or iOS 17 include the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Many users may think that not updating their iPhone is no big deal, but without the new software updates, their devices could become more vulnerable to hacking, putting their personal information and privacy at risk.

This move by Apple has sparked a debate about the company’s responsibility to its loyal customers and the impact of constantly churning out new devices on the environment. As the release of the iOS 18 update draws nearer, it remains to be seen how this decision will play out for Apple and its users.