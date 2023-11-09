Home » Peso Depreciation: Impact of Bank of Mexico’s Decision and Federal Reserve’s Comments on Exchange Rates
Peso Depreciation: Impact of Bank of Mexico’s Decision and Federal Reserve’s Comments on Exchange Rates

Peso Depreciation: Impact of Bank of Mexico's Decision and Federal Reserve's Comments on Exchange Rates

The peso depreciates in response to recent announcements made by Banco de México and the Federal Reserve. The Banco de México’s decision to maintain the reference rate at 11.25 percent has caused the peso to weaken. Additionally, comments made by the president of the Federal Reserve, Powell, have not ruled out another increase in the interest rate for the United States. As a result, the dollar has reached 17.83 pesos in the wholesale forex market, which is a 30 cent increase from the previous day. In local exchange centers, the Mexican currency is being sold at up to 18.20 pesos, after hitting a low of 17.70 pesos last week. These developments are causing concern about the future strength of the peso against the dollar.

